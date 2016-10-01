Black Maidens: Ghana suffer 0-5 defeat against Japan in World Cup

Ghana were overwhelmed by Japan, as the holders won 5-0 on matchday two of the Women's World Cup at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Zarqa.

Riko Ueki fired the Young Nadeshiko into an early lead on seven minutes taking Japan's goals tally in the history of the tournament to 80, the most of any nation.

Jun Endo doubled his side's lead with a left footed strike that found the top opposite corner, before she made it 3-0

