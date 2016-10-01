Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 October 2016 17:25 CET

Black Maidens: Ghana suffer 0-5 defeat against Japan in World Cup

Ghana were overwhelmed by Japan, as the holders won 5-0 on matchday two of the Women's World Cup at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Zarqa.

Riko Ueki fired the Young Nadeshiko into an early lead on seven minutes taking Japan's goals tally in the history of the tournament to 80, the most of any nation.

Jun Endo doubled his side's lead with a left footed strike that found the top opposite corner, before she made it 3-0

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Everything I did in my life that was worthwhile I caught hell for.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img