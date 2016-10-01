Las Palmas manager Quique Setien has included Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng in his 19-man squad to face Osasuna in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is available for selection after serving a two-game ban for a red card he picked during Los Amarillos' 4-1 loss at Real Sociedad on September 21.

Boateng missed Las Palmas' highly-anticipated clash with Real Madrid due to the suspension but is now available to recapture his starting role after being named in his squad for the trip.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 star has enjoyed a good start to life in the La Liga after scoring twice in four games for Las Palmas.

He has failed the move as the best in his career.



He remains suspended by Ghana after engaging in camp rules breach during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

By El Akyereko

