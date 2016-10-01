FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals: Black Maidens coach names strong squad to face Japan in opener

Ghana coach Augustine Adotey has named a strong line up for their FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals Group D opener against defending champions Japan on Saturday afternoon.

Canada-based goalkeeper Kayza Massey will start in post for the Black maidens.

She will get cover from Blessing Shine Agbomadzi and Philicity Asuako as centre backs with Linda Amoako and Cecilia Hagan on the right and left back roles.

Adotey has chosen to start Fuseina Mumuni and Grace Asantewaaa in central midfield and Adiza Kubrah Mustapha and Rafia Alhassan Kulchire on the flanks

Ghana's attack for today's game will be led by Gifty Acheampong with support from team captain Sandra Owusu Ansah while.

The maatch will be played at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Al Zarqa is 4:00pm (1pm Ghana Time).

Black Maidens XI vs Japan: Kayza Ka-a Ayine Massey, Linda Amoako, Cecilia Hagan, Shine Blessing Agbomadzi, Philicity Asuako-Fuseina Mumuni, Adizatu Kubrah Mustapha, Grace Asantewaaa- Gifty Acheampong , Sandra Owusu Ansah (C), Rafia Al-Hassan Kulchire

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com