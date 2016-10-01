Allardyce faces football ban after FA probe suggests he brought game into 'Disrepute'

Former England manager Sam Allardyce faces a complete ban from football after an official FA probe warns chief executive Martin Glenn of potential problems should he return to management.

According to â€‹the Mirror, it has been reported that it is 'realistic' that the ex-Three Lions boss will be charged with bringing the game in disrepute following an entrapment interview by the Telegraph saw the 61-year-old reveal revelations on illegal actions in the game, such as third-party ownership.

After being caught up in a sensational football scandal that cost him his dream job just 67 days in, as well as lifting the lid on various other managers and figures in football who have been accused of performing the same actions, FA chief executive Glenn has admitted to feeling 'let down' by the former West Ham United and Sunderland coach.

He also suggested that the FA will look to take a strong stance on this sort of behaviour, and that an official charge is inevitable, but insists it is all down to the tribunal.

"It is realistic he could be charged," said Glenn.

"Once we get full access to them [the transcripts], we’ll pass them to our Integrity Unit. We’ve dealt with Sam as an employee. Sam’s role as a participant in the game will be part of this next process, if there is one.

“The decision will be based on the merits of the evidence. Bringing the game into disrepute might be a possible charge.

“A potential sanction could range from a fine to a ban. That’s what history shows. But that is for a tribunal to decide.”