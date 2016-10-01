Daniel Amartey: Leicester manager Ranieri lionizes Ghana international's potentials

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has lavished praises on Ghana international Daniel Amartey, saying the former FC Copenhagen star has potentials to excels at the top level.

The 21-year-old is four years younger than French midfielder N'Golo Kante whose departure from the King Power Stadium created a huge void in the club's midfield.

However Amartey has slotted well into the role and earned the praise of his manager and team-mates.

"Of course now there is the opportunity for him to show his best position because he's a central midfielder. In his career he's played right back, winger and central defender. His normal position is central midfielder," the Italian manager said in an interview.

He joined Leicester from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen and has flourished since his arrival.

