The President of the Sierra Leone Football Association Isha Johansen has described Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as a visionary gentleman with excellent leadership qualities to match.

At a ceremony organized at the premises of the Ghana Football Association following the victorious election of the Ghana FA Boss onto the Executive Council of FIFA, Isha unequivocally lauded the progress of Kwesi Nyantakyi and assured Ghanaians that they have a leader.

'Your president has leadership, integrity and discipline and these are the qualities needed to rule football at the top,' Isha told the gathering.

'These qualities make the beautiful game of football a great one for our nations and you must thank God that your president has all these qualities,' she added.

'And I can say this to you being in CAF and FIFA that his appointment and approval is not just that FIFA needed a token from Anglophone countries from Africa but because Kwesi symbolizes everything that we are looking for in this dawn of a new era in world football and in Africa,' she concluded.

Kwesi Nyantakyi's election onto the FIFA Council adds to his portfolios as the Ghana FA Boss as well as the President of WAFU Zone B and an Executive Committee member of CAF.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

