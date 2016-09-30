Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016 21:10 CET

Augustine Okrah hits double for Al Merrikh in heavy win over Medani, takes personal best to 17 goals


In-form Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Okrah bagged a brace for Al Merrikh in their 5-3 win over  Al Ahli Wad Medani on Friday in the Sudanese top-flight to take his personal best to 17 goals.

The 23-year-old has underlined his credential as a goal poacher since arriving at the Sudanese side.

I scored 2goals today against Al Ahli Medani in Sudan Prem League

I scored 16 goals in Ghana, now 17, #personal best pic.twitter.com/upeNpOaOHY

— AugustOkrah Official (@AugustineOkrah1) September 30, 2016

The former Bechem United intelligent midfielder cum attacker scored 16 goals to emerge the Ghana Premier League goal king in the two seasons ago.

He has now taken his personal best to 17 after netting a brace for Al Merrikh, who lie second on the table.

Okrah has been linked with a sensational return to Kotoko.

