Hearts of Oak never sacked Kenechi Yatsuhashi-Kwame Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's communications director Kwame Opare Addo has denied the club sacked Kenechi Yatsuhashi but rather it was the Portuguese manager who decided to walk away from the club.

According to the communications director of the club it was rather the Japanese trainer who decided to abandon his job.

"He didn't informed us prior to the signing of his contract that he will go on a coaching course in the mid of the season" he told Accra based radio station Onua Fm

"We [Hearts of Oak] did not sack him but he left the club to chase a certificate"

Kenechi Yatsuhashi worked with Aspire Academy before joining Hearts of Oak this year.

