Sports News | 30 September 2016 20:25 CET

Samuel Afful leaves Sekondi Hasaacas after thirteen years

Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful has left the club after thirteen years following their relegation to division one.

The forward scored six goals in the just ended season but his efforts could not help them stay up as they returned to the division for the second time in four years.

''It's never a dream of any player to send a club to relegation but that was the sad situation we found ourselves in,' Afful told Dess FM

'We all did very well to save the club from going down but that is the situation that we found ourselves in.'

'I have been with the club for a long time and I am now looking forward to greater things.'

