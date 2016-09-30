New Delhi Dynamos signing David Addy excited to work with Zambrotta

New Delhi signing David Addy says he is excited to work with Gianluca Zambrotta and is looking forward to working with him.

The Ghanaian moved to the Indian League recently and already feels at home.

"Our coach was a great player himself. He is one of the best full-backs the world has ever seen" he told Sportskeeda

"Even though it is his first time coaching a big team, I think his philosophy is quite good"

"I have previously played under some good coaches and Zambrotta's style is similar to all of them"

"He has done a good job with the team in pre-season and I'm looking forward to playing under him as he can help in improving my game as well"

"His training is very Italian in every sense, as he likes his players to run and to pass the ball with fluency"

"He has also tried to teach us one or two new things about the way he wants us to play"

"He has played at the highest level so it makes it easier for him and for us to understand him. He shows us what to do and we listen to him"

"There is always intensity in whatever we do in training and it is great signs for the team as the manager will show everyone what he can really do in this role"

