Revealed: Zlatan Ibrahimovic threatened Paul Pogba's agent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola, who doubles as the agent of Paul Pogba has claimed the experienced attacker threatened to "break his legs" if he allowed Paul Pogba to move anywhere other than Manchester United.

And it was Raiola who revealed the terrifying discussion with Ibrahimovic when speaking to Dutch outlet de Volkskrant.

After a period of intense media speculation, Raiola eventually brokered the most valuable transfer in football history when Pogba moved from Juventus to Manchester United for â‚¬105 million.

However, Raiola has stressed Ibrahimovic - who has a black belt in taekwondo - sent him a stern warning before the deal was completed.

"Zlatan told me 'Do not transfer Pogba elsewhere or I will break your legs'," Raiola said.

Pogba came in for criticism after failing to impress with his early performances for United, but he scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 victory over Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday.

Raiola feels his client has not featured in his best position, though.

"Pogba still has to find his place in the team. My preferred position for him is left attacking midfielder," the Frenchman's agent added.

"With his power, stamina and technique, Pogba would be unplayable in that role. But [Jose] Mourinho takes the decisions."

