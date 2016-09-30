Tema Youth chief Winfred Osei rubbishes Nana Bonsu bribery allegations

Tema Youth chief Winfred Osei described claims by former AshantiGold goalkeeper Nana Bonsu that he tried to bribed him as lies.

Bonsu, then first choice player of Liberty Professionals, alleged on Kumasi-based Angel FM that Osei dialed him up to play it soft in a league match back in 2007.

''I don't deal with goalkeepers of my opponents. Foli Adade was my former goalie at Tema Youth and he moved to Medeama but when I was facing relegation, I didnt call him to consider Tema Youth.

''The year Nana Bonsu is talking about, Tema Youth were not in trouble so what was the objective.

''I have asked him (Nana Bonsu) to go back to the network and retract.''

Bonsu now plays for Nigerian Premier League side Enugu Rangers.

