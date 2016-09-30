Black Maidens striker Sandra Owusu picks up injury ahead of World Cup opener against Japan

Black Maidens camp have been hit by another injury to striker Sandra Owusu Ansah ahead of their opening clash with Japan in the FIFA U-17 Women World in Jordan.

Sandra who has an ambitious target of claiming the top scorer award is very likely to miss the first game of the competition.

The team has been rocked by injuries since their arrival in Jordan with first choice goalkeeper Martha Annan having to be replaced by Berikisu Issahaku following injury sustained during training.

Also Rafiatu Alhassan is a doubt for tomorrow's clash against the defending champions with head injury.

Head Coach of the team, Evans Adotey will be hoping to have his captain (Sandra Owusu Ansah) and other players who have been sidelined available for the game against the Asian powerhouse.

