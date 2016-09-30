Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016

Hearts defender Owusu Bempah announces departure from club following expiration of contract


Hearts defender Joseph Owusu Bempah has announced his departure from the club.

The contract of the left-back has expired and will not be seeking a renewal.

The former Ghana Under-20 captain struggled for game time largely due to injuries.

And he confirmed he has left the club.
"My contract with Hearts has ended and so I'm a free player now," he said

"I will need to discuss my future with my agent and so fans should be bit patient.

When asked if he will renew his mandate at Hearts, he said: You can never say never. This is football and anything is possible. But at the moment I'm not thinking about that.

"There are several offers on the table for me and I will explore the best option."

