Guardiola reveals De Bruyne could make Man City Return in time for Barcelona visit

Kevin De Bruyne could return from his hamstring injury in time for Manchester City's Champions League visit to Barcelona on the 19th October.

Despite originally being expected to miss the crucial encounter at the Nou Camp, Pep Guardiola has revealed that, alongside Vincent Kompany, the Belgian playmaker is recovering quicker than anticipated.

“Now we have 10 days [during the international break] and no games, which helps us,” said Guardiola in his pre-match press conference, as reported by the â€‹Mirror.

“Maybe two weeks, three weeks, maybe [they will recover] in time to arrive in Barcelona, we will see. The injuries are not so, so tough, like the first impression, so we will see.”

Guardiola also waxed lyrical about his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Sunday's clash between the Premier League's top two.

“We played against each other as football players and after that as coaches,” said Guardiola.

“I don't think he is one of the best managers in England, but one of the best in the world. I enjoy watching Tottenham and I think he's doing an amazing job and the way they play I like a lot.

“The basis of the team is the national team [England] with Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Kyle Walker.

“Last season they were there with the last two or three games to be champions and this year they are still playing at a high level. They are in second position, so it will be a tough, tough game, and I'm looking forward to going to White Hart Lane for my first game there.”

The former Barcelona coach also added a word on the disillusioned Yaya Toure, simply saying: “No, he is training every day with us and training good. But I'm not talking about it any more.”