Goalie Nana Bonsu alleges Ghana FA Ex.Co member Winfred Osei tried to bribe him in 2007

Former AshantiGold goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has revealed he rejected bribe from Tema Youth CEO Wilfred Osei to fix a Ghana Premier League match in 2007.

Bonsu was responding to allegations he took bribes during his final match at AshGold which led to his exit.

He was accused of playing it soft in their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in SWAG Cup match.

Bonsu on proving his innocence cited an incident which happened in 2007 when he was with Liberty Professionals. e

''Only God knows if I have ever taken bribe. Those who doubt me, can ask Palmer. I was with Liberty in a game against Tema Youth. I was sick but Palmer persuaded me to be in post and take the money so they can score,'' the Enugu Rangers gloves man told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

''I remember the year very well. It was in 2007, we lost 3-0. I didn't go because I was sick during that time Derek Boateng had just even returned to training and asked why I didn't keep the post.

''He didn't mention the amount but I told him I can't do that because I didn't want to dent my image, he contacted me trough a phone call.

Bonsu is on the verge of winning the Nigerian Premier League with Rangers after a 32-year drought.

By: Steven Boadi @Owura4ever



