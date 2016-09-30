Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016

Hearts put defender Fatau Mohammed on transfer-list - report


Defender Fatau Mohammed is among 16 players who have been transfer-listed by Hearts, Ghanasportsonline.com has reported. 

The youngster to impress last season after playing a cameo role in the side's campaign last term.

The right-back is reported to be among several players who are believed to be on their way out of the club.

Hearts finished third last season behind Aduana Stars and Wa All Stars.

Sports News

