Ex-Ghana youth star Moses Odjer emerges protagonist for Italian Seria B side Salernitana



Ex-Ghana Under-20 midfielder Moses Odjer as emerged as the protagonist for Italian Seria B side Salernitana.

The 20-year-old joined Salernitana initially on loan last year from Catania and has since become a key figure for the side.

The Ghanaian has slotted in beautifully at the club bossing the midfield like no other.

The former Tema Youth star has earned rave reviews in Italy over his startling performances for the second-tier side.

Since he joined Salernitana, the Ghanaian has become a leading actor at the heart of the park.

Odjer is young and talented and will be a major player for the side in the 2016/17 season.

By Patrick Akoto



