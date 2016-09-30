Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 September 2016 15:10 CET

Ex-Ghana youth star Moses Odjer emerges protagonist for Italian Seria B side Salernitana


Ex-Ghana Under-20 midfielder Moses Odjer as emerged as the protagonist for Italian Seria B side Salernitana.

The 20-year-old joined Salernitana initially on loan last year from Catania and has since become a key figure for the side.

The Ghanaian has slotted in beautifully at the club bossing the midfield like no other.

The former Tema Youth star has earned rave reviews in Italy over his startling performances for the second-tier side.

Since he joined Salernitana, the Ghanaian has become a leading actor at the heart of the park.

Odjer is young and talented and will be a major player for the side in the 2016/17 season.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A woman shd. be TREASURED and not to be treated as a Punchingbag
By: akoaso, hh .german
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img