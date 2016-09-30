Fit-again Ghanaian defender Patrick Asmah available for Pro Vercelli clash in Seria B



Ghanaian defender Patrick Asmah is available for Avellino ahead of their Seria B clash against Pro Vercelli after recovering from an injury.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Atalanta,sprained his left knee during his side's barren draw at Vicentia last week.

But the left-back has recovered fully after returning to training this week.

He is expected to feature for his side ahead of their home game against Pro Vercelli on Saturday.

Avellino are rocked-bottom after picking just three points from six games.

By Patrick Akoto



