Sports News | 30 September 2016 13:41 CET

 Excessive Sex, Bane Of Players …Coach Malik Jabir

By Daily Guide

Experienced coach Malik Jabir has attributed the local players' lack of endurance to their amorous lifestyle.

To the former Ghana international and Asante Kotoko star, that accounted for their inability to last the entire 90 minutes effectively in the last few seasons, particularly the just-ended one.

And like the biblical adage that there is time for everything, the national U-23 coach emphasised that mixing football and romance out of proportion hardly takes players to the highest level.

“A lot of today's players cannot play 90 minutes because they get tired easily. And you know why? Because they don't sleep enough, don't train enough and engage in too much sex,” Jabir told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.

“There are many beautiful young girls around and these players won't leave them alone.”

“There's time for that (sex) and there's time for football. If you mix the two, you can't reach the top.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

