Physical fitness course for Premier and national team coaches ends today

A Physical fitness course for Premier and National team coaches will end today (Friday) at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The course, organized by the Ghana Football Association and FIFA, began on Monday September 26.

It is being conducted by UK-based FIFA instructor Gary Philips.

A total of 24 Coaches from all 16 Premier League sides and some national team trainers have converged at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence for the 5-day course.

This comes after the Coaching course for U-15 coaches which was held from September 17-22

