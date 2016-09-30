Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016 13:36 CET

Gyan scores twice for Al-Ahli in UAE League Cup

By CitiFMonline

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, got two goals for Al-Ahli as they beat Al Shabab 3-2 at the Al Shabab Stadium. Gyan got Al Ahli's second and third goals on the night via assists from Brazilian, Everton Ribeiro.

The Black Stars forward was replaced in second half injury time by Yousif Al Sayed.

The win gave Al Ahli six points from two matches in Group B of the UAE League Cup.

Gyan has been in good form Al Ahli since he joined the team from Shanghai SIPG on loan.

He has scored four times in all competitions and he is expected to lead the Black Stars as they face Uganda in the first round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.


By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana

