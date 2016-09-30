Edwin Gyimah regains favour at Orlando Pirates; gets game time against Platinum Stars

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is back into the good books of Orlando Pirates coach Ertugral Muhsin after playing a cameo in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Platinum Stars in the Absa Premiership.

He replaced Abbubaker Mobara in the 83rd minute at home.

A few weeks ago, Gyimah had a physical confrontation with the coach at Cape Town International airport.

He got frozen and missed a couple of games but it looks like the duo have patched up.

