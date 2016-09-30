Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 September 2016 12:10 CET

Edwin Gyimah regains favour at Orlando Pirates; gets game time against Platinum Stars

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is back into the good books of Orlando Pirates coach Ertugral Muhsin after playing a cameo in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Platinum Stars in the Absa Premiership.

He replaced Abbubaker Mobara in the 83rd minute at home.

A few weeks ago, Gyimah had a physical confrontation with the coach at Cape Town International airport.

He got frozen and missed a couple of games but it looks like the duo have patched up.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Music energizes and refreshes human minds. Those who do not like music are real cruels.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img