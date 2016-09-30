Aston Villa manager Di Matteo hails 'consistent and hardest' Jordan Ayew

Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo has extolled striker Jordan Ayew for his consistent performances in the Championship.

The Italian believes he is also one of the hardest players at the club.

"He's been playing consistently at a very good level. I must say if you look at his stats from the first game onwards, he's always put the effort in.

"You can't recognise it in his facial expression. He's not a guy who maybe smiles too much on the pitch.

"But I can tell you he always puts an effort in, puts everything in for the team, gives his all and the stats confirm that every single game."

Ayew scored his first Championship goal in Tuesday as Villa drew 1-1 at Barnsley.

He has now tallied nine goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com