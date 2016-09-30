Hearts of Oak will survive without Togbe Afede- Harry Zakour

Former Hearts of Oak's CEO Harry Zakour says the Phobians will continue to do well even without their current bank roller Togbe Afede.

Hearts of oak is yet to win a major trophy in seven years since Togbe took over as the clubs highest share holder.

Harry Zakour who is seen as the most successful CEO of the club as it was in his time that the club won the CAF Champions League says the club will survive and even do well in the absence of Mr Afede.

'Hearts is a big team and can never collapse,' he told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

'Hearts of Oak is like a root club and Togbe has just come in recently. He must look for the right people to run the affairs of the club. Sowah was just making some comments which were irrelevant and I was greatly disappointed in him,' he fumed.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com