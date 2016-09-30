GHALCA reported to have settled on G6 tournament

Reports say, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will stick to the G6 tournament this off-season.

According to Sportsniteleaks.com can, the umbrella body for clubs in the country have decided to continue with the expanded pre season tourney.

GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo promised to revive the Top 4 tournament but crowd pullers Asante Kotoko failed to finish among the best four teams in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

The tournament is scheduled to start in the first week of November and end on 04 December.

Qualified teams are champions Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Asante Kotoko and WAFA.

