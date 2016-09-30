Ghana coach Avram Grant visits Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Uganda qualifier



Ghana coach Avram Grant has visited Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and his coach Diego Simeone, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Chelsea trainer travel to Spain as part of his monitoring of Ghanaian players abroad ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda next week.

Partey is expected to be named in Grant's squad ahead of the qualifier in Tamale on October 7.

The youngster has been invited consistently since he broke into the team.

By Patrick Akoto



