Akowuah confirms talks with TP Mazembe

Medeama SC star Malik Akowuah has confirmed talks with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe are at an advanced stage.

The midfielder is expecting a possible move to Lubumbashi in the coming weeks if both clubs reach a deal.

Akowuah impressive displays in this year's CAF Confederation Cup attracted Mazembe where Medeama were Group opponents with the Ravens.

"The season has come to a close and as you said some players are changing clubs.

‘’It's true officials of my club are in advanced negotiations with TP Mazembe over a deal," he said on Fox FM

"From next week, I will know what is going on with my future. There are contacts from other clubs but I can't disclose them."

