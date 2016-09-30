Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 September 2016 09:55 CET

UEFA Europa League: Muniru Sulley scores for Steaua Bucuresti 1-1 draw against Villarreal

Muniru Sulley scored the goal that fetched Steaua Bucuresti the much-needed equaliser against the Spanish giants Villarreal on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League at the Arena Nationala in Bucuresti.

Muniru, capitalised on a goalkeeping mistake from Andres FernÃ¡ndez to put the host level in the 20th minute to Rafael Borre opener in the 12th minute

The goal was his second goal in theUEFA Inter Clubs Competitions- the first came in July when he scored a screamer in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League despite in a 3-2 defeat against Slovakian side Trencin.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

May the good God lead the devil to a shameful destination.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img