Medeama icon Malik Akowuah claims advanced talks with TP Mazembe
Medeama SC star Malik Akowuah has confirmed talks with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe are at an advanced stage.
The midfielder is expecting a possible move to Lubumbashi in the coming weeks if both clubs reach a deal.
Akowuah impressive displays in this year's CAF Confederation Cup attracted Mazembe where Medeama were Group opponents with the Ravens.
"The season has come to a close and as you said some players are changing clubs.
It's true officials of my club are in advanced negotiations with TP Mazembe over a deal," he said on Fox FM
"From next week, I will know what is going on with my future. There are contacts from other clubs but I can't disclose them."
