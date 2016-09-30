Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016 09:55 CET

Goalkeeper Clement Ashitey joins Ethiopian side Dedebit on two-year deal

Goalkeeper Clement Ashitey hopes his move to Ethiopian Premier League giants Dedebit will improve his stock.

The former Amidaus Professionals player has penned a two-year deal.

Ashitey has started pre-season training with the club for the 2016/17 Ethiopia Premier League season which kicks off on 29 October.

''I am very happy to join this club and hope my performance here will help get national call up,'' the 21-year-old told footballgh.com

Ashitey played for South African side Bidvest Witsel club after joining them on a season deal from Amidaus Professionals.

Only few people recognize the magic of smiling, if no one smiles at me, I smile to myself - Clifford Owusu-Gyamfi, The Magic of Smiling (pocket edition), p.,26
