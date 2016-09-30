Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016 09:55 CET

Ghana-target Timothy Fosu-Mensah delighted with Man Utd form after excelling in Europa League

Could-be Ghanaian midfielder Timothy Fosu-Mensah feels delighted for his recent form for Manchester United.

The 18-year-old lasted 74 minutes for Jose Mourinho's side as the Red Devils nicked a slim 1-0 win.

The Amsterdam-born featured for United in the League Cup triumph over Northampton and was rewarded for his performance with a starting berth against the Ukrainians.

"I'm feeling better and better. When you play, you feel happy. I played against Northampton & I played today and I feel happy."

Fosu-Mensah was linked with a move away from the Old Trafford during the summer transfer but Mourinho expressed confidence in him and assured him of a place in his plans.

The Ghana FA has expressed interest in luring him to commit his international future to Ghana.

He has featured for the Netherlands at various youth levels.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

some are born to lead another is born to rule. leader and ruler are not the same but wisdom is above all of them
By: yaw bright
