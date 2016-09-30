Midfield supremo Kwesi Donsu flattered by Hearts, Kotoko links

Medeama SC midfield dynamo Kwasi Donsu is happy to be linked with giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak after a successful season.

Donsu scored 15 league goals in the Ghana Premier League this term and helped Medeama SC to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.

"I am very happy at the end of the season I have been linked with moves to Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and several others. It's joyous because these clubs are in need of me due to my performance in the league and the CAF Confederation Cup," Donsu said.

"At the moment, everything is in the hands of the management of the club so if any offer that comes is good for me and the club, we will decide.

''At the right time, things will be clear if I'm moving to any club."

By Nuhu Adams



