Europa League Wrap: Muniru scores, Fosu-Mensah excels in Man Utd win plus Twumasi benched & more

Midfielder Sulley Muniru dominated the headlines among Ghanaian players who starred in Thursday night's UEFA Europa League after scoring the equaliser for Steaua Bucuresti in their stalemate with Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal.

The 23-year-old former Liberty Professionals starlet levelled the scoring for his Romanian side in the 20th minute after the Yellow Submarines had taken an early lead at the Arena Nationala.

The goal marks his first Europa League goal for Steaua but his second in all European competitions after scoring against Partizan Belgrade in August 2015.

Elsewhere in a Group B, Kazakhstan Premier League title-holders FC Astana were held to a 0-0 draw with Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys. Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench for Astana but defender Kassim Nuhu played the entire 90 minutes of the game for Boys. The former Medeama SC defender was booked in the second half.

Utility defender Nana Akwasi Asare flourished in lateral defence for Gent who won 2-0 over Turkish side Konyaspor.

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Emmanuel Oti was axed from the Sporting Braga squad as the Portuguese side suffered a 2-0 loss against Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman climbed off the bench in the 81st minute to play for Schalke 04 in their 2-0 smooth win over Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. However youngster Bernard Tekpetey could not make the Schalke squad for the game.

Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder Timothy Fosu-Mensah was influential for Manchester United as he set up their goal in their slender 1-0 win over Ukrainian outfit FC Zorya. Mensah was replaced in the 74th minute by United.

Winger Frank Acheampong played full throttle for Anderlecht as the Belgian side nicked a 1-1 draw with French side Saint-Etienne. Youngster Emmanuel Sowah warmed the bench for Anderlecht but French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah missed the game with injury.

In Russia, Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen lasted the entire duration of the game for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar who were mauled 5-0 by Zenith St Petersberg.

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed was not in the Austria Wien side that drew 0-0 with Viktoria Plzen.

And, Spain-born Inaki Williams played the full 90 minutes for Athletic Club in their 1-0 win over Rapid Wien.

