Sports News | 30 September 2016 00:10 CET

UEFA Europa League: Fosu-Mensah shines in Manchester United's victory

Timothy Fosu-Mensah had a hand in Manchester United's only goal, when they defeated Zorya Luhansk at the Old Trafford on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

Fosu-Mensah crossed and Rooney's fluffed attempt on goal sent the ball spinning towards the back post where Ibrahimovic was well placed to head home the only goal of the game in the 69th minute.

Ofosu-Mensah was substituted from the game in the 73rd minute and replaced by Ashley Young.

Manchester United couldn't replicate their fabulous performance in the weekend against Leicester City when they thrashed the champions 4-1

They were given a run for their money by Zorya and were threatened at certain moments in the game by the visitors.

Sports News

