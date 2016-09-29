Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 September 2016 23:25 CET

UEFA Europa League: Fosu-Mensah shines in Manchester United victory

Timothy Fosu-Mensah had a hand in Manchester United's only goal, when they defeated Zorya Luhansk at the Old Trafford on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

The Ghanaian-born Dutch picked a pass and laid it perfectly to Wayne Rooney, who came on as a substitute, but the Manchester United skipper, who went for goal saw his shot go to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he nodded it home in the 69th minute.

Ofosu-Mensah was pulled off the game in the 73rd minute and replace by Ashley Young.

Manchester United couldn't replicate their fabulous performance in the weekend against Leicester City when they thrashed the champions 4-1

They were given a run for their money by Zorya and were threatened at certain moments in the game by the visitors.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

"Out beyond the ideas of right doings and wrong doings, there is a field. I will meet you there"
By: Atiqa Nasir
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img