UEFA Europa League: Fosu-Mensah shines in Manchester United victory

Timothy Fosu-Mensah had a hand in Manchester United's only goal, when they defeated Zorya Luhansk at the Old Trafford on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

The Ghanaian-born Dutch picked a pass and laid it perfectly to Wayne Rooney, who came on as a substitute, but the Manchester United skipper, who went for goal saw his shot go to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he nodded it home in the 69th minute.

Ofosu-Mensah was pulled off the game in the 73rd minute and replace by Ashley Young.

Manchester United couldn't replicate their fabulous performance in the weekend against Leicester City when they thrashed the champions 4-1

They were given a run for their money by Zorya and were threatened at certain moments in the game by the visitors.

