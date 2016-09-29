Division One League Board reschedules match day 30 games

Accra, Sep 29, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Division One League Board has postponed the Zone One match day 30 games to Sunday 9th October 2016.

The Tamale Stadium, a venue for the Division One side Real Tamale United would host the Black Stars and Uganda game in the Afcon 2017 qualifiers.

A release signed by the Deputy General Secretary, Alex Asante, stated that all the matches would be played at 15:00 GMT.

'The GFA/Division One League Board wishes to inform you all that the match day thirty (30) zone one league matches have been rescheduled.

'This is due to the fact that the home venue for Real Tamale United is unavailable till Saturday, October 8, 2016.

'Consequently, the board hereby, directs that all the match day 30 games shall kick off at exactly 15:00 Hours GMT without failure at all the centres on Sunday, October 9, 2016.

GNA