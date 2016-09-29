MOYS congratulates Kwesi Nyantakyi

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - The Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has congratulated Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on his election as a member of the Executive Council of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The minister said Nyantakyi's election is an acknowledgement of his contributions to football in Ghana and Africa as a whole. This, he noted is an important landmark in the development of Ghana football.

'The Ministry has received the news of your election to the high office of FIFA with joy and we believe you would bring your diverse experience to bear on your new position.

"Furthermore, it is our hope that as an Executive Council member of FIFA, you would help to institute the necessary reforms needed to improve the game in the country,' the statement noted.

Mr. Nyantakyi came second in a closely-contested election held to elect two new African representatives to the FIFA Council.

He polled 31 votes to go through alongside Guinean Almamy Kabele, who polled 37 votes. Madagascar's Ahmad missed out narrowly with 30 votes whiles Senegal's Augustin Senghor garnered 9 votes.

The GFA President will remain on the Executive Council of FIFA till March 2017.

