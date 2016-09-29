Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 September 2016 21:55 CET

Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars skipper bags brace in Al Al 3-2 victory

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan grabbed a brace on Thursday when Manchester United edged Al Shabab 3-2 in the UAE League Cup.

The 30-year-old striker put his side in the driving seat in the 35th minute, after Lima had cancelled out Henrique Luvannor's 4th-minute penalty.

Luvannor netted his second just past the hour mark. When it looked like the game was heading for a draw, Gyan rose above the opposition defence to head in a corner for his team to return with all three points.

The two goals have increased the former Al Ain's tally to four goals since joining Al Ahli on loan this season from Shanghai SIPG.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

A mad person speaks in no other language than his own.
By: adjei agyei-baah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img