Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars skipper bags brace in Al Al 3-2 victory

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan grabbed a brace on Thursday when Manchester United edged Al Shabab 3-2 in the UAE League Cup.

The 30-year-old striker put his side in the driving seat in the 35th minute, after Lima had cancelled out Henrique Luvannor's 4th-minute penalty.

Luvannor netted his second just past the hour mark. When it looked like the game was heading for a draw, Gyan rose above the opposition defence to head in a corner for his team to return with all three points.

The two goals have increased the former Al Ain's tally to four goals since joining Al Ahli on loan this season from Shanghai SIPG.

