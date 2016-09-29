Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 September 2016 21:10 CET

Asamoah Gyan fires Uganda warning after netting brace for Al Ahli in 3-2 win over Al Shabab in UAE League Cup


Ghana goal machine Asamoah Gyan has fired a strong warning to Uganda ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier by scoring a brace for Al Ahli in their 3-2 win over Al Shabab in the UAE League Cup on Thursday.

Gyan, 30, put his team 2-1 ahead in the 35th minute after Lima had canceled Henrique Luvannor's 4th minute penalty.

Henrique Luvannor pulled parity with his personal double in the 61st minute before the Ghanaian sealed victory with an injury-time winner.

The former Sunderland striker has rediscovered his scoring form after enduring an injury-ravaged season at Shanghai SIPG.

The Black Stars captain has now scored four goals for the United Arab Emirates side since joining on loan from the Chinese outfit.

The scoring form of the iconic captain will excite Ghana coach Avram Grant who will count on his predatory instinct ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda at home on October 7 in Tamale.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals from over 90 appearances.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Never say you have done your best if you can afford extra.
By: Julius Gane
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img