Asamoah Gyan fires Uganda warning after netting brace for Al Ahli in 3-2 win over Al Shabab in UAE League Cup



Ghana goal machine Asamoah Gyan has fired a strong warning to Uganda ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier by scoring a brace for Al Ahli in their 3-2 win over Al Shabab in the UAE League Cup on Thursday.

Gyan, 30, put his team 2-1 ahead in the 35th minute after Lima had canceled Henrique Luvannor's 4th minute penalty.

Henrique Luvannor pulled parity with his personal double in the 61st minute before the Ghanaian sealed victory with an injury-time winner.

The former Sunderland striker has rediscovered his scoring form after enduring an injury-ravaged season at Shanghai SIPG.

The Black Stars captain has now scored four goals for the United Arab Emirates side since joining on loan from the Chinese outfit.

The scoring form of the iconic captain will excite Ghana coach Avram Grant who will count on his predatory instinct ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda at home on October 7 in Tamale.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals from over 90 appearances.

By Patrick Akoto



