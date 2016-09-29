Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 September 2016

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene scores in Ismaily 1-1 stalemate with El Geish


Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Osei Banahene was on target for Ismaily in their 1-1 draw with El Geish in the Egyptian Premier League on Thursday.

The Ghanaian opened the scoring in the 58th minute to silence the home crowd before Ahmed Eid Eid drew parity at the Gehaz El Reyada Stadium in Cairo.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker played full throttle for his side who lie fifth on the table after three matches.

The 28-year-old will hoping to surpass the 12 goal mark he scored last season.

