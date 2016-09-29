Ronaldo's £15m private jet crashes in Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo's £15 million private jet has crashed while trying to land in Barcelona, it has emerged.

The Real Madrid and Portugal ace was not on board the plane when the crash happened at El Prat airport on Monday evening.

It is understood the plane's landing gear broke on impact, and a runway at the airport was closed.

The pilot was treated for minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

The 31-year-old football ace often rents the plane, a Gulfstream G200 which he bought last year, to private clients, and none of the star's friends or family was onboard when the crash happened.

A source close to Ronaldo told The Mirror: 'The plane is normally rented by companies and it was in use by one of them.

'Cristiano Ronaldo, his family or friends were not on the plane. The incident had no major consequences.'

When the crash happened, Ronaldo was in Germany ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund.

He opened the scoring in a game which would finish 2-2.