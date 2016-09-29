West Ham United: Betway brings Ayew home to Ghana

Betway, new entrant into the Ghanaian sports betting scene, has organised with their sponsored English Premier League club to bring a host of West Ham United FC officials to the country to share their expertise with 20 Ghana Premier League coaches.

This will take place at a sports clinic at the Lizzy Sports Complex in East Legon on the 5 of October where coaches and footballers will be taken through practical fundamentals of football, and will be followed by a workshop at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on the 6 of October 2016 where they will be exposed to modern football trends.

As part of this historic visit to Ghana, Betway has arranged for the appearance of one of the club's newest members to visit. Ghanaian international and Under-20 world cup winning captain Andre Dede Ayew. This up-and-coming superstar will spend time with a cross-section of his fans at the Betway Store in Adabraka on the 5 of October and will also be at the Accra Mall in the Food Court on the 6 of October. Fans will get the opportunity to take photographs with him and get his autograph.

The popular online and mobile sports betting brand is bringing West Ham to the country as a demonstration of solidarity with the Ghanaian market and is seeking to establish a strong foothold in the hearts and minds of sports betting fans.

The West Ham delegates being brought to Ghana by Betway, will spend a full two days in the country. This unique initiative is the first of many stakeholder engagements that Betway will undertake in the Ghana as part of their ongoing commitment to growing the Ghanaian sporting community.

