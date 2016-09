Black Stars vice captain Andre Ayew has congratulated FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi on winning one of the two slots for Africa on the powerful FIFA Executive Council.

Congratulations to our GFA President Kwesi Nyantekyi on your new role in FIFA Council.. https://t.co/V2STlK7HUN — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh