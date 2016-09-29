Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 September 2016

No Hearts of Oak deal for Brazilian centre-back Vinicius Lozano

Brazilian centre-back Vinicius Lozano has returned to his native after failing to earn a deal at Hearts of Oak.

His aborted move was as a result of Sergio Traguil's removal as head coach.

The Portuguese trainer was pushing for his signing and his re-assigning to the youth team did not help matters.

According to Ghanasoccernews.com, Lozano left the country on Wednesday night.

