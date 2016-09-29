Sports News | 29 September 2016 19:40 CET
No Hearts of Oak deal for Brazilian centre-back Vinicius Lozano
Brazilian centre-back Vinicius Lozano has returned to his native after failing to earn a deal at Hearts of Oak.
His aborted move was as a result of Sergio Traguil's removal as head coach.
The Portuguese trainer was pushing for his signing and his re-assigning to the youth team did not help matters.
According to Ghanasoccernews.com, Lozano left the country on Wednesday night.
