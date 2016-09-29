Sought-after striker Abednego Tetteh has shown great interest in a potential move from Bechem United to Hearts of Oak.

Tetteh says he will relish signing for the Phobians, who are keen on acquiring his services ahead of the new campaign.

Hearts are hoping to sign Tetteh – a top transfer target - as they seek to build a new and formidable team that will win the league title next season. Tetteh is regarded as a striker capable forming a genuine strike partnership with Cosmos Dauda.

His impressive 14 goals helped Bechem United to a respectable 7th position plus emerge champions of the MTN FA Cup

“I don’t know what is going on, but I have not had any contact from anybody, so I’m still with Bechem United and I have a contract with them and I’m not moving from the club.''

“Hearts of Oak is a great team and every player will love to join that team but if only my team wants me to join them, then I’m ready to join them. Any team that will name their price, I’m ready to join but I would love to play in Africa with Bechem United.”

Hearts were offered Tetteh last season but decided against signing him due to huge financial demands by the striker’s representative.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah