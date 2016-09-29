Christian Atsu: Torino want Newcastle winger in permanent move

Torino have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who is currently on loan at Newcastle.

The 24-year-old arrived at Chelsea in September 2013 but is yet to appear for the Blues.

Atsu has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga, with varying levels of success, before joining Newcastle in the summer.

He is yet to start a game for his new club, making only four substitute appearances, but he has now been linked with yet another move.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport has claimed that Atsu is on Torino's list of potential January recruits as they bid to strengthen their squad.

The Ghanaian is due to spend the entire season at Newcastle, who have the option to buy him too, but they may decide to cut the loan short and allow him to head to Torino, it has been suggested.

That would mean Atsu would link up with Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who joined the Serie A club on a shock loan switch during the summer.

