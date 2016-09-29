Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 September 2016 18:10 CET

Europa League: Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams makes debut start for Young Boys in Astana clash

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams made his debut start for his Young Boys side against Kazakhstan side Astana in the Europa League tonight at the Astana Arena.

The Young Boys loanee from Real Mallorca joined the Swiss side two years ago but has not played any game for them due to a slight injury picked at training.

The promising Ghanaian defender was named by head coach Adulf Hutter for the game with the Kazakhstan side on Thursday afternoon .

Kasim, 22, joined Young Boys from Real Mallorca where he spent two years following his transfer from Ghanaian side Medeama SC.

Kasim is expected to inspire his new side to victory away over Astana.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

