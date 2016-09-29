Dreams FC Congratulate Kwesi Nyantakyi

The General Secretary

Ghana Football Association

Accra-Ghana

29thSeptember, 2016.

Dear Sir

CONGRATULATIONS TO KWESI NYANTAKYI ON HIS ELECTION ONTO FIFA COUNCIL

The board, management, technical, administrative and playing staff of Dreams Football Club congratulates Kwesi Nyantakyi on his election as a member of the influential FIFA Council.

Your success in the elections held on Thursday September 29, 2016 in Cairo is as a result of abundant grace from the Almighty God, your insatiable appetite for hard work and sheer determination to excel in all your endeavours.

This victory now presents you with a very fine opportunity to contribute your bit towards the ever-improving sport of association football at the global level – a responsibility we strongly believe you will discharge to the admiration of all.

Dreams Football Club will continue to offer its unwavering support to enable you emerge even more successful in your new position.

Kwesi Ayekoo!!!!

Administrative Manager

Cc: All Media Houses