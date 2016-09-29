Kwesi Nyantakyi: SWAG salutes GFA boss on election onto FIFA Executive Council

SWAG has sent congratulatory message to Kwesi Nyantakyi on his election onto the Executive Council of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)

Nyantakyi on Thursday picked one of CAF's two slots on the FIFA Executive Council, after he polled 31 votes, just behind Almamy Kabele Camara, the President of the Guinea Football Association, who won 37 votes.

While, Ahmad of Madagascar, the President of the Madagascar Football Association trailed, the GFA President by only a vote and Augustin Senghor, the President of the Senegal Football Association polled nine votes to finish last.

"Having restored Ghana's name on the Executive Committee of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) after a long absence, you have extended your administrative prowess to the corridors of FIFA and the entire nation is proud of you.

"It is our hope that you will bring your rich experience to bear on the Executive Council of FIFA and contribute positively to the development and promotion of football in the world and Africa in particular.

"SWAG is indeed proud of your achievements and we urge you to continue with your exploits to the highest level," the statement noted.

The council has a mandate until March 2016, when a new election will be conducted.

Before the election, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Issa Hayatou addressed the house.

